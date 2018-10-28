Simmons totaled 14 points (5-20 FG, 4-6 FT), three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Hornets.

Simmons struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end Saturday, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting to go with just three assists. This was certainly not one of Simmons' better games, yet the 76ers were able to grind out a narrow victory over a plucky Hornets outfit. The 76ers will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Monday in what will be a good opportunity for Simmons to round back into form.