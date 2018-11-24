76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles Friday
Simmons totaled 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 121-112 defeat to the Cavaliers.
Simmons continues to provide stellar numbers in the three main categories on a nightly basis, making him a tough to handle for opposing guards. His season averages of 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game on the year speak to his balanced and versatile play, which should be sustained moving forward.
