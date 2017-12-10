Simmons finished with 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while adding 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 loss to Cleveland.

The 76ers had the lead late in the game, until LeBron James took over late in the fourth quarter. Simmons fared well against James, collecting yet another double-double. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (rest) and Robert Covington went down late, so the performance wasn't all that bad. Simmons should have a good chance to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday.