76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in narrow victory

Simmons ended with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-110 victory over New Orleans.

Simmons recorded a double-double in Monday's win, however, he did hand out a season-low two assists. Simmons has certainly seen his numbers drop since the arrival of Tobias Harris, limiting his overall value on a nightly basis. He is likely more worried about the team winning rather than his own performances but that doesn't help his fantasy owners. He is still going to be an elite option in all formats but owners should just temper their expectations slightly moving forward.