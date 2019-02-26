76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in narrow victory
Simmons ended with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-110 victory over New Orleans.
Simmons recorded a double-double in Monday's win, however, he did hand out a season-low two assists. Simmons has certainly seen his numbers drop since the arrival of Tobias Harris, limiting his overall value on a nightly basis. He is likely more worried about the team winning rather than his own performances but that doesn't help his fantasy owners. He is still going to be an elite option in all formats but owners should just temper their expectations slightly moving forward.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.