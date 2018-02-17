76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in Rising Stars Challenge
Simmons accounted for 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals across 23 minutes during Team World's 155-124 victory over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
It was a typical stat line for Simmons while playing alongside Sixers teammates Dario Saric and Joel Embiid, as he dished out a game-high number of dimes. The second-year swingman has enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign that serves as his rookie season for all practical purposes, rewarding fantasy owners with stellar production across the stat sheet. Simmons has demonstrated impressive versatility as well, logging time at power forward early in the season before shifting to point guard. The ball-handling duties of the latter spot has boosted his already-impressive fantasy upside, and his value should remain robust as the Sixers make their push for the postseason throughout the balance of the regular season.
