76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in Sunday win
Simmons finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over Memphis.
Simmons scored 19 points in what was a balanced night for the 76ers, helping carve out an eight-point victory over the Grizzlies. Simmons counting stats have taken a bit of a hit since the arrival of Jimmy Bulter but some of this could simply be a learning phase for both players. The free-throw issues don't appear to be going anywhere and owners will have have to accept that it could be a significant flaw to his overall game moving forward.
