Simmons tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 win over the Hawks.

Simmons came into the game with flu like symptoms, but he still was able to play almost 30 minutes Tuesday night. Simmons didn't put up a great stat line, but it was still enough to earn a double-double as the young athlete is ready to roll in the postseason.