76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles with 13 assists

Simmons dropped 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 dimes, six boards, four steals and one block in a win over the Pacers on Saturday.

Shooting 100 percent on seven attempts from the line is a pleasant surprise for Simmons owners. Plus, while he's not taking them regularly, it's encouraging to see Simmons actually attempt some three-pointers this season. The 23-year old is getting similar playing time to what he saw last season, but the offseason additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson seem to have put a dent in Simmons' points and rebounds. The field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage have also taken a hit compared to last season, but at least his assists are up to 8.4 per game, and his steals are at a career-high 2.3.