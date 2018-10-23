Simmons (back) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are still holding onto a sliver of hope that Simmons could end up playing Tuesday, but his prospects aren't looking great after he was held out of morning shootaround. If Simmons does, indeed, sit out, Markelle Fultz would shift down to point guard, with J.J. Redick presumably filling the starting shooting guard spot.