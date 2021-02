Simmons (calf) is out Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Despite being originally listed as probable, Simmons will end up not seeing the floor Thursday. In his absence, Shake Milton (knee), who was also originally listed as probable, should see more action if he is cleared to play. Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz could see more action as well.