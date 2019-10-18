76ers' Ben Simmons: Downgraded to out

Simmons (back) has been downgraded to out for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons has been nursing some lower-back tightness over the past week and the 76ers will continue to exercise caution with their starting point guard. With that, the next time Simmons will take the court will be for the regular-season opener. For now, Josh Richardson, Shake Milton and Trey Burke are in line to handle point guard duties in Simmons' absence.