76ers' Ben Simmons: Downgraded to out
Simmons (back) has been downgraded to out for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons has been nursing some lower-back tightness over the past week and the 76ers will continue to exercise caution with their starting point guard. With that, the next time Simmons will take the court will be for the regular-season opener. For now, Josh Richardson, Shake Milton and Trey Burke are in line to handle point guard duties in Simmons' absence.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...