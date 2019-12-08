76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops career-high 34 points

Simmons posted 34 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 141-94 blowout victory over the Cavaliers,

Add another tally to the threes-made column for Simmons. Swishing nine of his 12 attempts from the charity stripe is also a nice bonus. The 3.9 turnovers per game before this one have been ugly, and it's gotten worse as the 23-year old has given the ball up 4.8 times per game over his previous six contests. This outing was a step in the right direction as Simmons did a better job of hanging onto the ball on his way to a career-high 34 points with just one turnover. It certainly hasn't been all bad with Simmons recently. He produces strong counting stats virtually every game, and is a nightly triple-double threat. While the turnovers haven't been pretty, his assist-to-turnover ratio has still been solid, especially recently as Simmons has dished out 10.0 assists per game over his last 11 games.