76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops first career triple-double
Simmons supplied 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 97-86 win over the Pistons.
Simmons both cracked 20 points and dropped a triple-double for the first time in his career Monday. Despite not having a polished jump shot or being great from the free-throw line, Simmons is finding ways to score the ball. He also has yet to fall into single-digit rebounds or post less than five assists through four games.
