76ers' Ben Simmons: Efficient from the floor Sunday
Simmons totaled 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.
A game after going 10-for-11 from the floor, Simmons cashed in another 10 field goals over a slight amount more of opportunities, bringing his percentage from the floor over the past two contests to 80 percent. He struggled with his shot early in the season, but is now taking smarter shots, which is earning him more minutes and better stat lines that will help the team stay competitive moving forward.
