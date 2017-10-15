76ers' Ben Simmons: Efficient in Friday's win
Simmons contributed 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 119-95 win over the Heat.
Simmons only missed two shots the whole night while not attempting a three-pointer, which proves to fans that his game will be focused around getting to the basket and creating in the mid-range area. He continues to be unimpressive from the charity stripe with another miss Friday night, but his overall contributions are too significant to shy away from the potential rookie of the year in fantasy drafts.
