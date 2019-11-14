76ers' Ben Simmons: Efficient in Wednesday's loss

Simmons scored 18 points (9-12 FG) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Magic.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, the Sixers' backcourt took on a bigger share of the scoring load than usual. Simmons has looked good in two games since returning from his own two-game absence due to a sore shoulder, but his inability to consistently hit three-pointers or free throws still puts a damper on his otherwise stellar fantasy contributions.