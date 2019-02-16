76ers' Ben Simmons: Efficient night Friday

Simmons totaled 28 points (14-17 FG, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 161-144 loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Simmons missed just three shots Friday, ending the game with 28 points in the losing effort. He would have been a serious contender for the MVP award, however, the fact he was on the losing side likely cruelled any chance he had. Simmons has by all accounts, had a mediocre season for the 76ers. Over the past two weeks since the acquisition of Tobias Harris, Simmons is the 255th ranked player in standard 9-category leagues. Obviously his overall value is dragged down by his poor free-throw percentage and high turnover rate, but nonetheless, it is a worrying trend for his owners.