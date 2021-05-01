Simmons registered 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 126-104 win over the Hawks.

Simmons did most of his damage early on, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter. Over his last six games, Simmons has been a menace on both sides of the ball averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. Like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, Simmons has seen his minutes restricted due to the blowout nature of the 76ers' recent games.