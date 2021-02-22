Simmons (illness) dropped 28 points (9-11 FG, 10-14 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during the 76ers' loss Sunday to the Raptors.

After missing two games because of the stomach flu, Simmons tied his high for the season with 39 minutes. He's been aggressive, getting to the free throw line at least nine times in three straight games while knocking in 77.8 percent from the stripe. After going the first 18 games with just one 20-point performance to show, Simmons has hit that mark four times now in his last eight games, including a 42-point outing.