Simmons went for 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 42 minutes in Wednesday's overtime victory over the Jazz.

SImmons has now added at least 15 points in nine straight games while collecting at least five rebounds and five assists in seven of those games. Over those games, he's averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor.