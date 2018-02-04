Simmons scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.

His secondary production has slipped as the season has progressed, and Simmons now has just one double-double and one triple-double in his last 20 games. The 21-year-old still has a strong fantasy profile, but don't be surprised if his numbers dip further in the second half as he hits the wall in his first NBA campaign.