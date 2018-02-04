Play

Simmons scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.

His secondary production has slipped as the season has progressed, and Simmons now has just one double-double and one triple-double in his last 20 games. The 21-year-old still has a strong fantasy profile, but don't be surprised if his numbers dip further in the second half as he hits the wall in his first NBA campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories