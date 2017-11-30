76ers' Ben Simmons: Enjoys career night in Wednesday's win
Simmons supplied 31 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-29 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Wizards.
Simmons didn't show signs of being slowed by his recent ankle ailment, exploding for career highs in scoring, rebounding, made free throws, and minutes. The Wizards resorted to fouling him on purpose for the majority of the fourth quarter, and he clearly struggled from the charity stripe while matching his career worst turnover total (six). Nevertheless, fantasy owners have little room to complain, as the rookie has been among the most consistent sources of well-rounded production across the entire league.
