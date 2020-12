Simmons (knee) said he is 100 percent healthy entering training camp, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old underwent knee surgery in August and missed the playoffs, but he was able to make a full recovery over the past few months. Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals in 35.4 minutes last season, and it remains to be seen how the team's offense looks under new coach Doc Rivers in 2020-21.