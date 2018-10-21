76ers' Ben Simmons: Exits due to back tightness
Simmons left Saturday's game against the Magic due to back tightness, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The injury is being described simply as tightness, though Simmons being ruled out for the remainder of the game isn't encouraging. Look for more information following the contest or sometime prior to Tuesday's game against Detroit.
