Simmons (knee) is expected to return to the 76ers' lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons will miss his second straight contest Monday in Philadelphia's game against the Hawks. The team is dealing with a plethora of absences right now, so he could potentially see a heavy workload right away Tuesday. Still, it has yet to be confirmed, and his final status will likely be determined closer to tip-off.