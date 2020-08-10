Simmons (knee) underwent surgery on his left knee Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Given that the postseason begins in a week, Simmons missing the rest of the season doesn't come as a major surprise, but it's still sobering news for the 76ers, who will enter the playoffs without one of their All-Stars. Simmons suffered the injury -- a subluxation of his left kneecap -- during a seeding-game win over the Wizards on Aug. 5. In his absence, the Sixers have shuffled their starting five to include both Joel Embiid and Al Horford up front, along with Shake Milton, Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris.