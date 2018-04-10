76ers' Ben Simmons: Expected to play Tuesday
Coach Brett Brown said that he expects Simmons (illness) to play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons woke up this morning with symptoms of the stomach flu and was forced to miss shootaround, but it looks like the star point guard should be good to go tonight after spending the day receiving extra fluids. Expect Simmons' status to be confirmed closer to tip-off, but he should be a full go Tuesday night.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Swipes four steals in Sunday's victory•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Best all-around triple-double this season•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Another well-rounded effort Tuesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills the box-score Sunday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Collects triple-double in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....