Coach Brett Brown said that he expects Simmons (illness) to play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons woke up this morning with symptoms of the stomach flu and was forced to miss shootaround, but it looks like the star point guard should be good to go tonight after spending the day receiving extra fluids. Expect Simmons' status to be confirmed closer to tip-off, but he should be a full go Tuesday night.