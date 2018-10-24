76ers' Ben Simmons: Expects to play Wednesday
Simmons (back) is planning on playing Wednesday against the Bucks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Simmons' availability hasn't been officially confirmed, but this news is certainly encouraging. Assuming he plays, he should draw the start, presumably pushing Landry Shamet back to the bench.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Doubtful to play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Exits due to back tightness•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records first triple-double of the season•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...