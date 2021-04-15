Simmons contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Nets.

Simmons' 17 points were the most he's scored in a game since he dropped 22 back on March 23. While Simmons hasn't really been much of a scorer all season, April is his lowest scoring month at just 10.8 points per game. His assists are down this month too at just 5.8 per game. The one improvement for Simmons has been on the defensive side of the ball where his 2.0 steals per game are the highest he's had in any month this season.