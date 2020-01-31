76ers' Ben Simmons: Fill stat sheet in loss
Simmons had 31 points (10-15 FG, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss at Atlanta.
Simmons continues to produce at an elite level on both ends of the court and he has cemented as one of Philadelphia's most reliable, steady fantasy assets all season long. He is averaging 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and a combined 2.8 steals/blocks per game while shooting 62.6 percent form the field during January. He has multiple steals in five of his last six games to go along with his consistent scoring, rebounding and passing numbers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...