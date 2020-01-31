76ers' Ben Simmons: Fill stat sheet in loss

Simmons had 31 points (10-15 FG, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss at Atlanta.

Simmons continues to produce at an elite level on both ends of the court and he has cemented as one of Philadelphia's most reliable, steady fantasy assets all season long. He is averaging 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and a combined 2.8 steals/blocks per game while shooting 62.6 percent form the field during January. He has multiple steals in five of his last six games to go along with his consistent scoring, rebounding and passing numbers.