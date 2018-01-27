76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills box score in win over Spurs
Simmons scored 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 97-78 win over the Spurs.
Simmons didn't quite recreate the huge triple-double he posted in his previous outing, but he still led the team in scoring, assists, steals and minutes plated. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this performance was his efficiency shooting the ball as he missed just one field goal attempt on the night. Simmons had scuffled in a few recent performances, but averages of 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over his last two games suggest that he's rediscovering his form.
