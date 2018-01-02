76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills out stat sheet in win
Simmons supplied 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.
Simmons had his often inconsistent shot working Sunday, with his 63.6 percent success rate from the field serving as his best figure in that category since Dec. 21. The second-year pro also logged his most visits the charity stripe since going to the line an eye-popping 29 times against the Wizards back on Nov. 29. Simmons' scoring contributions did fluctuate in December, but he wrapped up the month with a pair of 20-point efforts and one 17-point tally in the last six games while still providing solid production in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
