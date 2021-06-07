Simmons recorded 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-10 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

Simmons was perfect from the field and had a strong performance across the board, notching his second double-double of the playoffs and also contributing on the defensive end of the court with a playoff-high four steals. The fact that he missed seven of his 10 attempts from the charity stripe was the only blemish in what was otherwise a strong fantasy output from one of the most versatile guards in The Association.