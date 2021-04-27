Simmons (illness) recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in Monday's 121-90 win over the Thunder.

Simmons returned to the court following a four-game absence and looked impressive in his limited action, offering contributions in each of the five major counting-stats categories. The 76ers' big margin of victory allowed head coach Doc Rivers to scale back Simmons' minutes, but the point guard should be ready to handle his regular workload Wednesday against the Hawks.