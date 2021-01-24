Simmons posted 20 points (5-7 FG, 10-12 FG), nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Simmons might have taken a backseat when it comes to scoring and was aided by the fact he made 12 trips to the charity stripe, but the versatile point forward provided value across the board with another complete performance -- he ended just one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double. Simmons' 20-point performance was his season-high mark thus far, and even though his scoring numbers continue to be slightly disappointing, he remains a must-start player across all formats due to his impressive ability to produce multiple stats on both ends of the court.