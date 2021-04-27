Simmons had 12 points (6-8 FG), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Simmons returned to the court following a four-game absence and looked impressive, as he contributed multiple tallies in every one of the five main categories while missing just two shots from the field. Simmons only played 23 minutes due to the nature of the game, but he should be ready to handle his regular pre-injury workload Wednesday at home against the Hawks.