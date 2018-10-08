76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills stat sheet Monday
Simmons had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT), six assists and nine rebounds in Monday's preseason matchup with the Mavs.
Simmons played a preseason-high 31 minutes and scored in double-figures for the first time this exhibition season. Through four games, Simmons has looked like his usual self in terms of all-around production, but he has not attempted a three-pointer and is a combined 8-of-14 at the free throw line.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: 'I'm not going to come in and hit threes'•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid outing in final fling•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Thrives in Game 4 win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Commits key turnover in Game 3 loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid performance to open series•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records double-double in Game Five•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.