Simmons had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT), six assists and nine rebounds in Monday's preseason matchup with the Mavs.

Simmons played a preseason-high 31 minutes and scored in double-figures for the first time this exhibition season. Through four games, Simmons has looked like his usual self in terms of all-around production, but he has not attempted a three-pointer and is a combined 8-of-14 at the free throw line.