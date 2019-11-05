76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills stat sheet
Simmons had six points (2-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and seven steals during Philadelphia's 114-109 loss at Phoenix on Monday night.
Simmons had his worst scoring effort of the season, and he hasn't topped the 20-point plateau since he had 24 points during the season opener against Boston. Even if his scoring totals have not been as high as expected, Simmons should retain high upside given his ability to impact the game and fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court. The Sixers will continue their road trip Wednesday at Utah.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...