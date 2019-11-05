76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills stat sheet

Simmons had six points (2-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and seven steals during Philadelphia's 114-109 loss at Phoenix on Monday night.

Simmons had his worst scoring effort of the season, and he hasn't topped the 20-point plateau since he had 24 points during the season opener against Boston. Even if his scoring totals have not been as high as expected, Simmons should retain high upside given his ability to impact the game and fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court. The Sixers will continue their road trip Wednesday at Utah.