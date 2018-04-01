76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills the box-score Sunday
Simmons compiled 20 points (10-17 FG), 15 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 victory over the Hornets.
Simmons fell short of another triple-double but still tied his season-high with 15 assists to go along with 20 points and eight rebounds. He has been ridiculous this season, and in particular over the last 11 games. In that period he has recorded five triple-doubles as well as a combined 18 steals. He is doing it on both ends of the floor and with Joel Embiid (eye) out for the remainder of the regular season, is going to be even more involved, especially on the offensive end.
