76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills the boxscore Tuesday

Simmons tallied 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Lakers.

Simmons got to the basket at will Tuesday, ending the night with 19 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. His supporting numbers were down slightly when compared to his past few games but the three steals was his highest mark in three weeks. Simmons lack of a three-point shot continues to limit his upside but with that taken out of the equation, he remains an elite fantasy option in all formats.