76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills up box score in return
Simmons (shoulder) tallied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 98-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Simmons didn't face any apparent restrictions in his return to action after missing the 76ers' prior two games with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The point guard brought his usual efficiency from the field and filled out the stat sheet nicely in the win, bringing his season averages to 13.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. The 76ers haven't indicated that Simmons will be rested during the second half of their back-to-back set Wednesday in Orlando, so the expectation is he'll start and take on a normal workload.
