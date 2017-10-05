76ers' Ben Simmons: Flashes stat-stuffing potential Wednesday
Simmons supplied six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Maybe most impressive was the fact that Simmons committed just one turnover while dishing nine assists in only 22 minutes. He was essentially as advertised Wednesday, as he was able to use his size to not only make passes over the defense but also grab rebounds. He's a strong Rookie of the Year candidate and projects to be useful in seemingly every fantasy format.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: '100 percent' healthy heading into camp•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Impressing in offseason workouts•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Expected to spend time at point guard•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared for full basketball activities•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Will not play in Summer League•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared for contact•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...