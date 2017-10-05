Simmons supplied six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Maybe most impressive was the fact that Simmons committed just one turnover while dishing nine assists in only 22 minutes. He was essentially as advertised Wednesday, as he was able to use his size to not only make passes over the defense but also grab rebounds. He's a strong Rookie of the Year candidate and projects to be useful in seemingly every fantasy format.