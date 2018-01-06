76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with double-double Friday
Simmons registered 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in Friday's 114-78 victory over the Pistons.
Simmons got it done both offensively and defensively Friday night, collected two swipes and rejections as well as shooting nearly 75 percent from the floor. The lack of minutes was more due to the nature of the game as it was never close, but he was still able to put up his usual numbers in less time due to his efficiency.
