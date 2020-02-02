Play

76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with double-double in loss

Simmons produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Celtics.

Simmons was forced to carry the load amidst a horrible shooting night from Joel Embiid. Shake Milton is now doing serviceable work as Josh Richardson's (hamstring) replacement, which should take some heat off of Simmons in the backcourt.

