Simmons totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-97 win over the Mavericks.

While his three rebounds marked a low for the month, Simmons has otherwise been on a tear recently. He's scored less than 15 points just once in nine February games while dishing out seven or more assists and grabbing six or rebounds eight times. Adding to it, Simmons has hit double-digit shot attempts in all but one game this month after failing to do so 11 times between December and January.