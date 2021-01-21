Simmons totaled 11 points (2-5 FG, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during the 117-109 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Simmons missed a majority of the fourth quarter after picking up his fifth foul near the end of the third. His 10 free throw attempts were a season-high while his two field goals made tied a season-low. Simmons is averaging a career-low in shot attempts this year and as a result, his scoring average is also at a career-low. On the plus side, he continues to fill out the stat sheet, averaging 10.2 assists, 10 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his last four games.