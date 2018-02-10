76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double in Friday's win
Simmons tallied 10 points (3-11 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes during a 100-82 win over the Pelicans on Friday.
The shooting wasn't pretty, but Simmons came just one rebound and two assists shy of his sixth triple-double of the season despite playing just 25 minutes in the blowout win. He also had at least three steals for the second consecutive game, marking the first time he's accomplished that feat since early in the new year.
