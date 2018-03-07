76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double in win
Simmons contributed 16 points (8-9 FG), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 win over the Hornets.
Simmons was at the top of his game in this one, missing just one attempt from the field while leading the team in both assists and rebounds. It was his second consecutive double-double and he nearly notched his seventh triple-double of the campaign. In addition to Simmons' acumen on the glass and as a playmaker, his impressive shooting percentage has been a boon for fantasy owners this season.
