76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Monday
Simmons recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 113-92 victory over the Hawks.
Simmons led the 76ers in scoring Monday night en route to setting his new season-high in points. He will continue to be a multi-category threat due to his size and speed at the point guard position, so Monday's box score should be more of the norm rather than an outlier moving forward.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles despite inefficient night•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles despite injury concern•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Will play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...