Simmons recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 113-92 victory over the Hawks.

Simmons led the 76ers in scoring Monday night en route to setting his new season-high in points. He will continue to be a multi-category threat due to his size and speed at the point guard position, so Monday's box score should be more of the norm rather than an outlier moving forward.

