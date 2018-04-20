Simmons notched 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 victory over the Heat.

So far this series, Simmons has averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and two steals per game. His confidence has been a key factor in his production and he should continue to post similar numbers even with the return of Joel Embiid to the lineup in Game 3.

